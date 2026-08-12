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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 43.25 crore

Net loss of Accel reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 43.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales43.2539.07 11 OPM %6.688.09 -PBDT1.623.28 -51 PBT0.121.61 -93 NP-0.571.21 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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