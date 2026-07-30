Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 10.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 127.12 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 10.31% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 127.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.07% to Rs 95.38 crore in the year ended June 2026 as against Rs 129.02 crore during the previous year ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 532.27 crore in the year ended June 2026 as against Rs 528.72 crore during the previous year ended June 2025.