Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 29.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 136.05 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 29.32% to Rs 21.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 136.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.136.05136.6925.2833.9244.1048.2029.5341.7321.3830.25

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