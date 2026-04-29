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Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 29.32% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 136.05 crore

Net profit of Accelya Solutions India declined 29.32% to Rs 21.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 136.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales136.05136.69 0 OPM %25.2833.92 -PBDT44.1048.20 -9 PBT29.5341.73 -29 NP21.3830.25 -29

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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