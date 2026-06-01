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Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 166.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 31.99% to Rs 160.85 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 166.23% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.99% to Rs 160.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.70% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.12% to Rs 670.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 946.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales160.85236.50 -32 670.58946.06 -29 OPM %6.773.01 -4.393.18 - PBDT6.794.36 56 17.3119.00 -9 PBT1.970.95 107 4.766.84 -30 NP2.050.77 166 3.924.65 -16

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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