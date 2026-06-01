Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 166.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.99% to Rs 160.85 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 166.23% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.99% to Rs 160.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.70% to Rs 3.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.12% to Rs 670.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 946.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.