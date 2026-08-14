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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.91% to Rs 140.81 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.91% to Rs 140.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales140.81161.69 -13 OPM %4.773.23 -PBDT3.483.11 12 PBT0.440.58 -24 NP0.480.41 17

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

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