Accuracy Shipping consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.91% to Rs 140.81 crore

Net profit of Accuracy Shipping rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.91% to Rs 140.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 161.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.140.81161.694.773.233.483.110.440.580.480.41

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