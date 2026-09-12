Accuracy Shipping receives LoI for proposed Container Freight Station at Kandla, Gujarat

Accuracy Shipping today announced that A.R.S. Terminals (India), a subsidiary in which Accuracy Shipping holds a 99.80% stake, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 10 September 2026, from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for setting up a Container Freight Station (CFS) at Kandla, Gujarat.

The proposed CFS, located at Plot No. 7, Sector 10B, Kandla, Gandhidham, Kachchh - 370201, Gujarat, marks a strategic expansion of Accuracy Shipping's presence in the container logistics and cargo handling segment. The facility will cater to the handling of import and export cargo and is expected to be operationalized within one year from the date of the LoI. With a planned storage capacity of approximately 5,000 containers per month and 80,000 containers annually, the facility is expected to strengthen the Company's ability to cater to growing cargo handling requirements in the region.