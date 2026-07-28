Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACE EduTrend reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of ACE EduTrend reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030 0 OPM %33.330 -PBDT0.01-0.05 LP PBT0.01-0.05 LP NP0.01-0.05 LP

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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