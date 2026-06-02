Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ace Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ace Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Ace Exports reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.01 400 0.390.27 44 OPM %-300.00-1600.00 --125.64-203.70 - PBDT-0.25-0.23 -9 -0.92-0.85 -8 PBT-0.28-0.26 -8 -1.08-1.02 -6 NP-0.28-0.26 -8 -1.08-1.02 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shakumbhri Pulp & Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Goldedge Estate & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mohindra Fasteners standalone net profit declines 8.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Auto Finance standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story