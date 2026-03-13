ACE inks JV agreement with Japanese firm KATO Works for building heavy cranes

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) said that it has executed an investment and shareholders agreement with KATO Works Co., Japan, for manufacturing heavy cranes, namely truck cranes, crawler cranes and rough terrain cranes.

In February this year, the board of ACE had approved the proposal for formation of a joint venture in India as part of the companys medium to long-term growth and international collaboration strategy.

KATO Works is a globally recognised construction equipment manufacturer with decades of experience in the design, development and manufacture of mobile cranes, excavators and related construction machinery. KATO has an established international footprint and is known for its engineering capabilities, product reliability and technological expertise.

The proposed joint venture will bring together the global technology, design, and engineering expertise of KATO Works with ACEs strong manufacturing base, extensive market reach, and operational capabilities in India. This collaboration is expected to enhance the companys product competitiveness by improving performance and cost efficiency, while also enabling the partners to address new growth opportunities across domestic and international markets. Upon completion of the closing actions as stipulated under the agreement, ACE and KATO shall each hold 50% shareholding in the JV company. Action Construction Equipment is the worlds largest pick & carry cranes manufacturer and a leading construction equipment manufacturer in India.