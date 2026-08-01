Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 8.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.85% to Rs 14.29 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports declined 8.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.2913.259.3811.551.581.661.181.221.151.25

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