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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 8.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 8.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.85% to Rs 14.29 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports declined 8.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.2913.25 8 OPM %9.3811.55 -PBDT1.581.66 -5 PBT1.181.22 -3 NP1.151.25 -8

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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