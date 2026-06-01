Ace Software Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 14.67 crore

Net loss of Ace Software Exports reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 14.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.15% to Rs 4.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.06% to Rs 56.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.