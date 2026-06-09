Achiievers Finance India standalone net profit rises 68.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.64% to Rs 9.86 crore

Net profit of Achiievers Finance India rose 68.99% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.64% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.68% to Rs 6.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.36% to Rs 36.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.