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Achyut Healthcare standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 377.17% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Achyut Healthcare declined 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 377.17% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.25% to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 11.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.390.92 377 11.593.05 280 OPM %0.685.43 -1.55-4.92 - PBDT0.140.19 -26 0.520.73 -29 PBT0.060.13 -54 0.380.65 -42 NP0.060.12 -50 0.320.51 -37

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

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