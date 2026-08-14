Achyut Healthcare standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of Achyut Healthcare rose 40.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.133.09 1 OPM %5.752.27 -PBDT0.220.14 57 PBT0.190.11 73 NP0.140.10 40
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