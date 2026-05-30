Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACI Infocom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

ACI Infocom reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of ACI Infocom reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.52 -100 00.52 -100 OPM %0-21.15 -0-255.77 - PBDT0.24-0.11 LP -1.85-0.46 -302 PBT0.24-0.11 LP -1.85-0.46 -302 NP0.24-0.11 LP -1.85-0.46 -302

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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