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Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 66.88 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 14.24% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 66.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.11% to Rs 8.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 240.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales66.8865.47 2 240.43240.37 0 OPM %9.518.68 -7.337.46 - PBDT5.655.08 11 14.0815.46 -9 PBT4.814.26 13 10.9112.15 -10 NP3.613.16 14 8.189.00 -9

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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