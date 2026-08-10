Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 27.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 62.06 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries rose 27.49% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 62.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales62.0655.25 12 OPM %7.917.17 -PBDT3.863.07 26 PBT2.942.30 28 NP2.181.71 27
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