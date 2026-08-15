Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 22.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 1.95 croreNet profit of Acme Resources declined 22.69% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.951.98 -2 OPM %55.3881.82 -PBDT1.241.54 -19 PBT1.241.54 -19 NP0.921.19 -23
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