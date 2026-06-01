Acme Resources reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 64.56% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Acme Resources reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 64.56% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.89% to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.87% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.