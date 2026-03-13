ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings through its various subsidiaries has commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in phase-1 out of its total planned BESS capacity of 585 MW / 2011.24 MWh under these SPVs.

Overall, Company's current portfolio requires installation of ~17 GWh of BESS in multiple phases across different states.

Located in the state of Rajasthan, these BESS are connected with existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on merchant basis on short term basis, generating additional revenue stream through price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours. Eventually they will be integrated with respective FDRE projects, which will then continue under the PPA for 25 years.