ACME Solar Holdings announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sun Power, has commissioned the fifth phase of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Rajasthan on 6 April 2026.

The newly commissioned Phase V has a capacity of 33.334 MW / 160.48 MWh and is part of the companys total planned capacity of 300 MW / 1,409.34 MWh. The project is located at Badi Sid village in Tehsil Bap, spanning the districts of Phalodi and Jodhpur.

The company said the commercial operation date (COD) for Phase V is scheduled for 8 April 2026.

With this development, ACME Sun Power has commissioned a total capacity of 166.670 MW / 802.460 MWh out of the overall planned capacity.