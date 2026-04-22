ACME Solar Holdings rose 1.35% to Rs 300.30 after the company operationalised more than 2 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity in Rajasthan.

The company said its cumulative operational BESS capacity now stands at 591.18 MW / 2,031.24 MWh across subsidiaries in the state.

The projects are aimed at improving grid stability by storing power during off-peak periods and supplying it during peak demand.

The company plans to scale up its BESS capacity to 10 GWh by 2027.

ACME Solar has a total portfolio of 8,071 MW across solar, wind, storage and hybrid projects, with 2,990 MW operational and 5,081 MW under construction.