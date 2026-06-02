Acme Solar hits record high after launching QIP issue with floor price of Rs 294.13/share

Acme Solar Holding jumped 6.22% to Rs 326 after the company's board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 294.13 per share

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Monday, 1 June 2026.

The floor price of Rs 294.13 is at a discount of 4.16% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 306.90 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price determined for the issue at its discretion.

In a separate development, the company through its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Sun Power, has commissioned 33.333 MW/160.512 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project located at Village: Badi Sid, Rajasthan, on June 01, 2026. The commercial operation date (COD) for the project has been fixed as June 03, 2026.

Following the latest commissioning ACME Sun Power has achieved a commissioned capacity of 266.669 MW / 1283.936 MWh. ACME Solar Holdings is an integrated renewable energy company with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. Backed by in-house EPC and O&M capabilities, the company executes projects end-to-end, enabling timely delivery, cost efficiency and strong operating performance. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 12.93% to Rs 139.31 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 123.36 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 12.52% YoY to Rs 547.85 crore in Q4 FY26.