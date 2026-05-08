ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 12.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 547.77 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 12.94% to Rs 139.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 547.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 486.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.90% to Rs 498.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 2022.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1405.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.