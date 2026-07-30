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ACME Solar Holdings consolidated net profit rises 79.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 67.81% to Rs 857.48 crore

Net profit of ACME Solar Holdings rose 79.87% to Rs 235.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 130.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.81% to Rs 857.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 510.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales857.48510.98 68 OPM %85.6389.59 -PBDT486.26297.85 63 PBT331.46190.30 74 NP235.33130.83 80

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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