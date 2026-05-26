ACME Solar Holdings signs power purchase agreement with SECI

For 300 MW / 1,200 MWh ISTS-connected assured peak power capacity

ACME Solar Holdings (ACME Solar) through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech Sixth, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a AAA-rated Central Government enterprise, for 300 MW / 1,200 MWh ISTS-connected assured peak power capacity.

This FDRE project will be connected to ISTS substations and will utilize ACME Solar's existing night-time connectivity available at high irradiation zones. Under the PPA, , ACME Solar will supply 4 hours of assured peak power only during non-solar hours with minimum annual availability requirement of 85%.

The project was awarded to ACME Solar under SECI's FDRE Tranche-VII tender, pursuant to the Letter of Award (LOA) dated February 10, 2026. The tender was issued under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines, with the e-reverse auction conducted on February 02, 2026.