ACME Solar jumps after fresh capacity addition at Gujarat wind project

ACME Solar Holdings surged 6.40% to Rs 270.10 after the company announced commissioning of an additional 4 MW capacity at its wind power project in Gujarat.

The capacity addition has been executed through its subsidiary, ACME Eco Clean Energy, at Surendranagar district. With this, the total commissioned capacity at the project has reached 92 MW out of the planned 100 MW.

The commissioning has been verified by officials from Gujarat Energy Development Agency and Paschim Gujarat Vij Company, with formal certification expected shortly.

The latest milestone reflects steady progress in the project's execution and strengthens ACME Solar's renewable energy portfolio, as the company moves closer to fully operationalising the 100 MW wind project.

Earlier on 24 March 2026, the company said it commissioned the second phase of 35.7 MW battery energy storage capacity at its project in Jaimalsar, Bikaner, Rajasthan, taking the total commissioned capacity of that project to 95.7 MW out of 250 MW. On the same day, the company also operationalised an additional 155 MW of battery energy storage systems in Rajasthan, pushing its overall commissioned BESS capacity to nearly 298 MW, part of a larger pipeline exceeding 800 MW. ACME Solar Holdings is a integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 8,071 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational contracted capacity of 2,978 MW and ~1.0 GWh of BESS capacity and under construction contracted capacity of 5,093 MW including ~16 GWh of BESS installation. The under construction PPA signed portfolio stands at 3,292 MW.