ACME Solar rises after operationalising 3.62 GWh BESS capacity in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings rose 2.34% to Rs 371.55 after the renewable energy company said it had operationalised a cumulative 3.62 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity across three project sites in Rajasthan.

The company said it has commissioned around 2.29 GWh of BESS capacity in the current financial year so far, taking its total operational BESS capacity to 3.62 GWh. It described the expansion as one of the fastest scale-ups of battery energy storage capacity in India.

ACME Solar said the projects are expected to strengthen grid stability, support peak-hour electricity demand and facilitate the integration of round-the-clock renewable energy.

Separately, the company provided an update on the fire incident at its ACME Suryodaya BESS facility in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The root cause analysis found that the incident was triggered by an electrical short circuit that caused a localized fire in the AC cables between the transformer and the power conversion system (PCS), leading to an equipment shutdown. The company said the fire did not damage other equipment at the site and was brought under control quickly. Restoration activities have since been completed, it added. ACME Solar has a diversified renewable energy portfolio of 8,070 MW spanning solar, wind, hybrid, storage and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. It currently has an operational contracted capacity of 2,990 MW and 3.62 GWh of battery energy storage capacity, with 5,080 MW of contracted capacity under construction.