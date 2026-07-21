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ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 300 MW hybrid RE project

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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ACME Solar Holdings, through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech Fifth Private, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a 300 MW ISTS-connected Wind-Solar Hybrid Renewable Energy Project. The tariff is already approved and adopted by Central and State Regulator.

The Hybrid RE Project will be connected to ISTS substations and will utilize company's already secured connectivity at high-irradiation and wind zones. Under the PPA, ACME Solar will supply power at a minimum annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) of 30%. With this, out of the total contracted portfolio of 8,070 MW, the PPA-signed portfolio stands at 6,870 MW.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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