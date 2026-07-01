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ACME Suryodaya commissions 240.720 MWh BESS project in Rajasthan

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Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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ACME Solar Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. ACME Suryodaya, has commissioned 240.720 MWh capacity of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project located at Village: Sanwara and Mehar Nagar, Tehsil-Pokhran, Dist: Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 30 June 2026. The commercial operation date (COD) for the same shall be 02 July 2026.

With this, ACME Suryodaya has achieved a commissioned capacity of 285 MW / 842.624 MWh.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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