ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 196.24% to Rs 121.22 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies rose 16.67% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 196.24% to Rs 121.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.00% to Rs 7.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.75% to Rs 264.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.