ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 422.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 244.26% to Rs 95.12 crore

Net profit of ACS Technologies rose 422.67% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 244.26% to Rs 95.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.95.1227.637.949.016.961.935.751.003.920.75

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