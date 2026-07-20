Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 22.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 785.68 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 22.28% to Rs 119.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 785.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 652.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.785.68652.0815.0014.24167.56135.73158.42127.72119.4997.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News