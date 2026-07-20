Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 22.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.49% to Rs 785.68 croreNet profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 22.28% to Rs 119.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.49% to Rs 785.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 652.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales785.68652.08 20 OPM %15.0014.24 -PBDT167.56135.73 23 PBT158.42127.72 24 NP119.4997.72 22
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