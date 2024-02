Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 89.83% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 35.37% to Rs 753.11 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 89.83% to Rs 88.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 35.37% to Rs 753.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 556.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.753.11556.3313.6411.12120.1966.41114.3062.0388.2546.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel