Active Clothing Co standalone net profit declines 0.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 72.72 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co declined 0.61% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 72.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.93% to Rs 10.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 316.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 296.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.