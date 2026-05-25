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Active Clothing Co standalone net profit declines 0.61% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 72.72 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co declined 0.61% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 72.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.93% to Rs 10.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 316.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 296.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales72.7268.35 6 316.44296.15 7 OPM %7.457.59 -8.709.30 - PBDT4.163.03 37 19.1117.14 11 PBT2.291.35 70 12.0610.01 20 NP1.621.63 -1 10.058.45 19

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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