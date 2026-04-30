Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.28% to Rs 432.75 crore

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 110.88% to Rs 131.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 432.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.47% to Rs 356.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.02% to Rs 1339.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1006.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.