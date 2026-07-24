Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 67.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.08% to Rs 329.67 croreNet profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 67.67% to Rs 74.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.08% to Rs 329.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales329.67207.24 59 OPM %34.3024.57 -PBDT113.7366.21 72 PBT103.9158.08 79 NP74.2644.29 68
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