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Acutaas Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 67.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 59.08% to Rs 329.67 crore

Net profit of Acutaas Chemicals rose 67.67% to Rs 74.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.08% to Rs 329.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales329.67207.24 59 OPM %34.3024.57 -PBDT113.7366.21 72 PBT103.9158.08 79 NP74.2644.29 68

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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