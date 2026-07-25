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AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 39.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore

Net profit of AD Manum Finance declined 39.95% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.633.19 45 OPM %88.1291.22 -PBDT4.255.12 -17 PBT4.255.11 -17 NP2.634.38 -40

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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