AD Manum Finance standalone net profit declines 39.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.14% to Rs 4.63 croreNet profit of AD Manum Finance declined 39.95% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.633.19 45 OPM %88.1291.22 -PBDT4.255.12 -17 PBT4.255.11 -17 NP2.634.38 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content