Adani Airport Holdings standalone net profit rises 33.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.26% to Rs 636.15 croreNet profit of Adani Airport Holdings rose 33.47% to Rs 420.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 314.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.26% to Rs 636.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 437.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales636.15437.93 45 OPM %80.7570.58 -PBDT550.78423.18 30 PBT544.97418.32 30 NP420.36314.95 33
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