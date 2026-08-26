Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 4,700 crore transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) said that it has secured a key transmission project for evacuation of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra.

The project, which entails an estimated capital expenditure of Rs 4,700 crore, will also support the growing pumped storage ecosystem in the Satara, Pune and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project was won through the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, where AESL emerged as the lowest bidder.

Housed under special purpose vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission, the project would be executed within a period of 36 months.

The project includes establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station along with associated transmission infrastructure.

The project will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESLs portfolio, taking its cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and 1,43,425 MVA transformation capacity. Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions, said: "Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India's clean energy transition by providing the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid. The Satara transmission project will create a vital transmission backbone to supports both renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, strengthening power flows between Southern and Western India." Adani Energy Solutions is a key player in Indias power transmission, distribution, and energy infrastructure space, with a growing presence in smart metering and cooling solutions.