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Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 124.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.41% to Rs 9711.08 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions rose 124.22% to Rs 1149.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 512.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.41% to Rs 9711.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6819.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9711.086819.28 42 OPM %30.9826.55 -PBDT2026.391122.87 80 PBT1441.04658.05 119 NP1149.06512.48 124

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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