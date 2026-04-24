Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 5.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.76% to Rs 7443.27 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions rose 5.66% to Rs 683.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 647.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 7443.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6374.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.34% to Rs 2282.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1059.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 27588.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23767.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.