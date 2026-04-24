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Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit rises 5.66% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.76% to Rs 7443.27 crore

Net profit of Adani Energy Solutions rose 5.66% to Rs 683.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 647.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 7443.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6374.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.34% to Rs 2282.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1059.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 27588.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23767.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7443.276374.58 17 27588.0323767.09 16 OPM %28.8232.00 -28.9629.73 - PBDT1417.881435.60 -1 5093.074486.82 14 PBT910.07973.95 -7 3114.842580.87 21 NP683.78647.15 6 2282.541059.97 115

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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