Adani Energy Solutions Ltd soars 0.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 1541.5, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 77.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% slide in NIFTY and a 15.14% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1541.5, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 23849.9. The Sensex is at 75777.13, down 0.12%. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has gained around 14.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41535.75, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.4 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1552.2, up 0.13% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 77.76% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% slide in NIFTY and a 15.14% slide in the Nifty Energy index.