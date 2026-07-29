Adani Enterprises reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,160.23 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with net profit of Rs 885.23 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 49.92% YoY to Rs 32,923.98 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before exceptional items and tax declined 11.71% YoY to Rs 1,294.64 crore in Q1 FY27. The company recognized an exceptional expense of Rs 2,644.02 crore following a settlement agreement dated 14 May 2026 with the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), under which it paid $275 million (Rs 2,644.02 crore).

EBITDA stood at Rs 5,642 crore in Q1 FY27, registering the growth of 49% compared with Rs 3786 crore in Q1 FY26.

Among its incubating businesses, total income from the New Energy Ecosystem declined 2% YoY to Rs 3,937 crore, while the Airports business recorded a 39% YoY increase in total income to Rs 3,763 crore. Operationally, ANIL Ecosystem's solar module sales slipped 1% YoY to 1,340 MW. Copper sales increased more than fourfold to 64.7 KT from 11.5 KT in Q1 FY26, while mining services dispatched 11.8 million metric tonnes (MMT), down 2% YoY. AdaniConnex, it is a joint venture between the Adani Group and EdgeConnex, secured a new 400 MW hyperscale data centre order in Visakhapatnam, taking its cumulative tied-up capacity to over 960 MW. During the quarter, it also handed over 9.6 MW capacity at Pune Phase II, increasing its operational capacity to 65.4 MW.

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, said, Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms. The commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, toll collections on the Ganga Expressway, the expansion of our solar module capacity and a major new hyperscale data center order mark important milestones in our growth journey. The successful Rs 15,000 crore QIP further reflects strong institutional confidence in our strategy and execution capabilities. As Indias infrastructure requirements expand, we remain focused on building globally competitive businesses that advance national priorities and create enduring value for all our stakeholders.