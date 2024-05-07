Adani Enterprises Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2840.4, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 52.71% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2840.4, down 1.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has eased around 11.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9189.75, down 2.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2866.8, down 0.7% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 52.71% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 115.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

