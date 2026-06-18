Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 0.11%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2955, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.92% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 43.63% slide in the Nifty Metal.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2955, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 8.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13011.4, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2967.7, up 0.08% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 25.92% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% slide in NIFTY and a 43.63% slide in the Nifty Metal index.