Adani Enterprises Ltd soars 2.95%, up for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2933.8, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% fall in NIFTY and a 44.84% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2933.8, up 2.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 23997.6. The Sensex is at 76205, down 0.37%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 26.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13345.65, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.98 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2924.6, up 2.68% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 19.12% in last one year as compared to a 3.34% fall in NIFTY and a 44.84% fall in the Nifty Metal index.