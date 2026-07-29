Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1160.23 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.92% to Rs 32923.98 crore

Net loss of Adani Enterprises reported to Rs 1160.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 885.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.92% to Rs 32923.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21961.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.32923.9821961.2015.2515.073220.642750.231294.641466.28-1160.23885.23

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