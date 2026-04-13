Adani Enterprises rises after step down subsidiary incorporates four new subsidiaries

Adani Enterprises gained 2.96% to Rs 2,150 after the company announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Airport City, has incorporated four new wholly owned subsidiaries.

The newly incorporated entities AMACL, AJACL, ALACL, and ATACL were formed on April 8 and April 9, 2026. All four subsidiaries are based in India and are wholly owned by Adani Airport City, which is a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

The companies will be engaged in real estate activities involving owned or leased properties, construction of buildings on an own-account or contract basis, as well as development and operation of hotels, motels, and resorts offering short-term lodging facilities.