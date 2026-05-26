Adani Green commissions 1,990MWh BESS projects and 50MW solar project in Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Green Energy through its various stepdown subsidiaries, has commercially operationalized:

an aggregate 1,990 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at Khavda, Gujarat; and a 50 MW solar energy project at Khavda, Gujarat

With commissioning of these projects, AGEL has achieved total operational renewable generation capacity of 19,785.8 MW and total operational BESS capacity of 3,366 MWh.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 9.30 p.m. on May 25, 2026 to commercially operationalize these plants from May 26, 2026.